WATCH - Weekend Warmth!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Shane Holinde
Friday, April 3, 2020
It's a nice finish to our week! A few clouds roll in ahead of a system over the Plains tonight, but we stay dry. That sets us up for more sunshine Saturday, with warm highs in the mid 70s. The weekend looks warm, with just a slight chance for a shower Saturday night into early Sunday. Better chances for showers and storms are in the forecast Monday through Wednesday with another small shot at a shower Friday.
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer
High 74, Low 52, winds NW-5
SUNDAY: Clouds, Some Sun, a Shower Possible
High 72, Low 53, winds NW-7
MONDAY: Warm with Scattered Showers Possible
High 76, Low 59, winds S-7