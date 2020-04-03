WATCH - Weekend Warmth!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Friday, April 3, 2020

It's a nice finish to our week! A few clouds roll in ahead of a system over the Plains tonight, but we stay dry. That sets us up for more sunshine Saturday, with warm highs in the mid 70s. The weekend looks warm, with just a slight chance for a shower Saturday night into early Sunday. Better chances for showers and storms are in the forecast Monday through Wednesday with another small shot at a shower Friday.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer

High 74, Low 52, winds NW-5

SUNDAY: Clouds, Some Sun, a Shower Possible

High 72, Low 53, winds NW-7

MONDAY: Warm with Scattered Showers Possible

High 76, Low 59, winds S-7