WATCH - Wet for Wednesday!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Tuesday, April 28 2020

Tuesday afternoon was nice and warmer, but changes are coming! Expect showers to develop very late tonight into Wednesday morning. Up to around 1" of rain will be possible with this system along with a few thunderstorms. Severe storms are not expected locally. Wraparound moisture keeps showers along with cool conditions going for Thursday. High pressure will work back in to end the work week and bring sunshine and warmer temperatures through Saturday. We're back into the 80s for the first weekend of May, with rain chances returning Sunday.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: Breezy with Showers and Thunderstorms

High 67, Low 48, winds W-14, G-28

THURSDAY Cloudy and Cooler with Scat'd Showers

High 62, Low 46, winds W-12

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Warmer

High 70, Low 50, winds NW-7