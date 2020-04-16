WATCH - Windy with Rain Late Friday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Thursday, April 16, 2020

After a frosty start, we warmed back to 60 today thanks to lots of sunshine! Friday morning won't be as cold thanks to a south wind taking over. Winds will be strong at times Friday out ahead of our next weathermaker arriving Friday evening with showers. Rain moves out by Saturday morning, with the first half of the weekend looking good weatherwise. The second half of the weekend looks wet, however, as a new system arrives. We should warm back into the low 70s by the new week.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds, Windy, Showers Developing Late

High 70, Low 39, winds SW-20, G-40

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, a Bit Cooler

High 63, Low 44, winds N-8

SUNDAY: Rain Likely

High 64, Low 48, winds S-7

