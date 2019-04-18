WATCH: 96-year-old dancing nana still has the moves

Fame is a funny thing. Sometimes it sweeps you up when you least expect it.

Shirley Goodman, a 96-year-old great-grandma, has been dancing since she was 8, but it took a video of her cutting the rug at her great-nephew's wedding last month for her to become an internet sensation.

The social media videos of her dancing have racked up millions of views.

Her grandson Todd Goodman got it all rolling by posting a video of his nana doing the Tush Push line dance to his Facebook page.

“There is nothing in my life that I’m more proud of than the fact that this amazing 96-years young dancing machine is my Nana,” Goodman said on Facebook. “She is my inspiration, my motivation, my spirit and soul.”

Shirley Goodman now has her own Instagram account. You can call her "The Dancing Nana.”

Her dance steps have even caught the attention of Bruno Mars, a guy who knows a little bit about smooth moves.

Dance on, nana. Dance on.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.