Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky for March 18, 2020.

Beshear said there were eight new cases, with one being from Warren County.

The other counties with new cases were Bourbon, Kenton, Fayette, Clark and Jefferson County. One of the Jefferson County cases is an 8-month-old, who Beshear said is doing okay.

These positive cases bring the total for COVID-19 to 34 in Kentucky.