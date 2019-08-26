WATCH: Scottsville police officer saves 19-month-old by performing CPR

The Scottsville Police Department saved a 19-month-old child Wednesday by performing CPR, and it was all caught on body cam footage.

SPD responded to a home on Poplar Street at 5:03 a.m. after being told the infant wasn't breathing.

Sgt. James Talbot began immediately performing CPR on the child, Officer John Williams and Deputy Brandon Lovett, who were also on scene, said the the infant was turning blue and cold to the touch.

Sgt. Talbot was able to get 19-month-old Aiden breathing on his own before EMS arrived.

Aiden was taken to TJ Samson and later Vanderbilt Hospital and was released to go home later that evening.

The Scottsville Police Department conducted their re-certification training for CPR/First Aid just two weeks ago.

SPD has presented Sgt. Talbott a certificate of appreciation and has been nominated to receive the SPD Lifesaving medal which will be presented at the SPD Awards Ceremony in May, 2020.



