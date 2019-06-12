WATCH: WBKO bringing back the tradition of airing the national anthem

WBKO is proud of our country and the men and women who have served or are serving.

You can watch the national anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner, every morning on WBKO. Photo: Gray Television/WBKO

We're joining our Gray sister stations across the country by bringing back the tradition of airing the national anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner. The anthem typically signified the end and the beginning of the broadcast day until the switch to 24 hour broadcasts.

Beginning Tuesday, June 18, 2019, WBKO will broadcast the national anthem every morning at approximately 4:00 am on WBKO-ABC, WBKO-FOX and WBKO-CW.

The artist showcased in the video, Reina Özbay, is a nine-year-old out of South Florida, who has been inspiring crowds with her performances since she was four.