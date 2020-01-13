WBKO announces Shane Holinde as Chief Meteorologist

Long-time WBKO meteorologist, Shane Holinde, promoted to Chief Meteorologist.

Holinde is in his 19th year of forecasting South-Central Kentucky’s ever-changing atmospheric conditions. He started his career at WBKO in the production department in Summer 2000 before joining the First Alert Storm Team in March 2001.

He is a member of the National Weather Association and earned that organization’s coveted broadcast seal of approval in November 2006. He has been honored four times by the Kentucky Associated Press for “Best Weather Anchor” in TV Division II (in 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2014), with a second place award in that category in 2008.

Shane has been a “weather nut” since he was in diapers! He is too young to recall it, but his parents site the “Great Ohio Valley Blizzard of 1978” as the first big weather event that enthralled their son while growing up near Owensboro, KY. “Picture a little tike in pajamas running from window to window, marveling at the blowing and drifting snow outside, while his mother tries desperately to keep him in bed,” he says. “The power was out and the house was freezing!”

Some years later, Shane got his first taste of performing in front of an audience, broadcasting a weather forecast drawn on poster board for his fellow grade school students. Over three decades have passed since those days, but Shane retains that same enthusiasm for meteorology, having covered everything from ice storms to tornadoes.

Shane is a 2002 graduate of Western Kentucky University, where he double majored in broadcast journalism and geosciences. While at WKU, Shane worked as a weather and news reporter/anchor for the student TV newscast. He also spent a semester as a disc jockey for WWHR-FM (then known as New Rock 92) and has been known to spin some tunes at sound-&-light shows in his native Owensboro for a unit appropriately known as “Thunder and Lightning Music.”

In Fall 2009, he returned to his alma mater to serve as an adjunct broadcast meteorology professor.

An avid “Parrothead”, Shane enjoys the music and writings of Jimmy Buffett (he’s been to 23 concerts and counting!). He also enjoys reading, watching sports, as well as bike riding and fishing on those “sunny and 75” kinds of days. He’s even done a little singing and dancing on the side, too! In Summer 2007, Shane portrayed bad guy “Jud” in the Fountain Square Players production of “Oklahoma” at Bowling Green’s Capitol Arts Center. Shane has also participated in both versions of “Dancing with Bowling Green’s Own” benefiting Make-a-Wish, finishing second in the April 2008 competition.

Since Summer 2010, Shane has served on the board of the South-Central KY Chapter of the American Red Cross. He is currently vice-chair for the board.

Currently, Shane resides in Bowling Green with his wife Brenda and 11-year-old daughter, Nora.