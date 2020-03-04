WBKO hosting Red Cross fundraiser Thursday and Friday for Tennessee tornado victims

By  | 
Posted:

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO is hosting a fundraiser for the Red Cross to help victims of the tornadoes that swept through Tennessee early Tuesday.

Monetary donations will be taken Thursday and Friday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. in our parking lot at 2727 Russellville Road.

Those wishing to make a $10 donation can also text "REDCROSS" to 90-999.

SAM 100.7, WOVO 106.3 and 105.3 The Point will have an additional location for monetary donations at Marti & Liz Shoes located at 1268, Campbell Lane, Thursday and Friday.

If you would like to donate online click here.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus