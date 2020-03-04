WBKO hosting Red Cross fundraiser Thursday and Friday for Tennessee tornado victims

WBKO is hosting a fundraiser for the Red Cross to help victims of the tornadoes that swept through Tennessee early Tuesday.

Monetary donations will be taken Thursday and Friday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. in our parking lot at 2727 Russellville Road.

Those wishing to make a $10 donation can also text "REDCROSS" to 90-999.

SAM 100.7, WOVO 106.3 and 105.3 The Point will have an additional location for monetary donations at Marti & Liz Shoes located at 1268, Campbell Lane, Thursday and Friday.

If you would like to donate online click here.