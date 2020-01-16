WBKO names John Champion AMKY and Midday Live co-host

With 26 years of broadcast meteorology under his belt, John Champion has come home to WBKO! John’s career in weather started right here at your “Hometown News Leader” upon his graduation from Western Kentucky University, working at the time with former WBKO Weather Director Chris Allen.

John’s travels have taken him to several TV markets including Evansville, Little Rock, and most recently to Paducah. Paducah is just down the road from John's hometown of Mayfield, where his love of weather really blossomed as a child. In fact, John’s first job was that of "weather watcher", which he started in middle school, for the very same television station he eventually worked for in Paducah.

While in Paducah, John became a member of the National Weather Association, eventually earning the NWA's Seal of Approval for broadcasting excellence in 2001. John and his colleagues were also a part of the “Weather-Ready” nation initiative. Weather-Ready helps community leaders and emergency managers strengthen local safety programs for the increasing risk to extreme weather and water events. In addition, NOAA presented a Mark Trail Award to the meteorologists of WPSD in Paducah for their campaign to place over 4,000 NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards receivers to area residents following a tornado outbreak that struck the region in November 2005.

John has served as co-host for several years of the longest running, locally produced telethon in the United States, the Lions Club Telethon of Stars. This telethon has been a big fundraiser for Easter Seals since 1957, and has given John the chance to rub elbows with some of country music's up and coming stars.

When not appearing on AM Kentucky or Midday Live, you may see WBKO's newest morning meteorologist hacking at a bucket of golf balls, swinging his tennis racquet, or sitting in the stands cheering the Hilltoppers to victory.