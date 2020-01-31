WBKO's Kaley Skagg's competes for Miss Kentucky USA title

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We want to wish our reporter Kaley Skaggs good luck in the Miss Kentucky USA pageant this weekend! It'll be held at The Center for Rural Development in Somerset.

Kaley is a hometown girl representing the area as Miss Brownsville.

Good luck Kaley we're cheering you on!

 