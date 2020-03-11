WCPS, BGISD not closing but say they're preparing, monitoring coronavirus updates

Warren County Public Schools and Bowling Green Independent Schools released a statement Wednesday regarding the districts' response to recent developments of the novel coronavirus.

Superintendents Gary Fields and Rob Clayton say that on Wednesday, Governor Beshear held a conference call with all Kentucky School Superintendents advising districts to be prepared to close with 72 hours notice, in response to the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

In consultation with the Bowling Green Coronavirus Workgroup, Bowling Green Independent and Warren County Public Schools are remaining open.

However, both are preparing options for supplemental learning and meal services if it becomes necessary to close in the coming days. The superintendents say they, along with local community leaders, recognize the impact a school closure will have on the community, including the effect of limited access to childcare, children’s meals, and support services.

Below are further specific efforts and information the superintendents released in the message:

"Specific Efforts and Information for Families:

Kentucky Public Health Commissioner, Dr. Steven Stack has stated that 80% of individuals contracting the novel coronavirus are anticipated to have very mild symptoms (runny nose, cough, mild fever) and children are far less at-risk than adults. According to the CDC, individuals considered the most at-risk of more severe symptoms are individuals over 60 years of age or those with existing respiratory or chronic illness.

Both school districts are increasing cleaning and disinfecting, as well as encouraging additional handwashing. Our schools are sufficiently stocked with and are using hospital-grade cleaning supplies.

Both districts plan to participate in the KHSAA Basketball State Tournaments in Lexington, Kentucky. Superintendents have been informed that KHSAA will continue to closely monitor information related to the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

Both districts are in consultation with parents, teachers, and travel agencies related to scheduled out-of-state travel. As of today, trips will continue as planned, however, districts will continue to monitor and communicate information related to specific events.

Neither District’s Board of Education is currently supportive of using online learning as alternatives to traditional school days due to a lack of equitable access to reliable internet and student language barriers. However, given this unique situation, both districts are in a position to apply to the Kentucky Department of Education for the option of supplemental instruction and alternatives to meal services, if needed.

Again, at this time, Bowling Green Independent Schools and Warren County Schools will be in session on Thursday, March 12. Bowling Green Independent Schools are scheduled to be out of school as a professional development day on Friday, March 13th, and Warren County Schools are scheduled to be out of school, March 19th and 20th, as approved in the 2019-20 school calendar.

Both districts will continue to monitor information related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with the Bowling Green Coronavirus Workgroup and will consider recommendations by our local public health professionals and Governor Andy Beshear. For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit kycovid19.ky.gov or call the COVID-19 Hotline (800) 722-5725.

Thank you for your time and patience,

Superintendents Gary Fields & Rob Clayton"