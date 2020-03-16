WCSO suspending fingerprinting services

The Warren County Sheriff's Office notified the public Monday of a service being suspended due to concerns with the spread of COVID-19.

In an effort to protect their employees as well as the community, all fingerprinting services have been suspended starting Monday, March 16, until further notice.

In light of Governor Beshear's recommendations on social distancing and the rising number of closures state and nation-wide, the office says they will likely be making modifications to their everyday processes in the coming days.

They also reiterated that many of their processes are available through their website.

For questions, you can call (270) 842-1633.