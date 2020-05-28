WCSO: Bowling Green man drives under influence, found with multiple drugs

On May 27, before midnight, Warren County Sheriff's Office deputies say they saw a small, silver SUV drive through a red light at the intersection of Glasgow Road and Jody Richards Drive.

They say the SUV then drove down the wrong side of Glasgow Road while officers followed with their emergency equipment engaged.

According to the release, deputies discovered the driver, 55-year-old Ronald Bock, was impaired.

They say further investigation found that 12 grams of crystal meth, 40 Xanax pills, 5 hydrocodone, suboxone, and marijuana.

Bock was charged with failure to wear a seatbelt, possession of a controlled substance (2nd degree), possession of a controlled substance (1st degree), disregarding traffic light, improperly on the left side of the road, careless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (aggravated circumstance), trafficking a controlled substance (1st degree), marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (1st degree), and trafficking a controlled substance (3rd degree).

He is being held in the Warren County Regional Jail at a $6,000 cash bond.