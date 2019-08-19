WHAS Crusade for Children awarded 13 grants to Bowling Green organizations; totaling $248k

On Monday WHAS Crusade for Children awarded 13 grants to agencies, organizations and schools around Bowling Green.

The non-profit held a luncheon where they named the various recipients of the awards. The Center for Courageous Kids and TJ Samson Hospital are just a couple of the organizations that were given grants through WHAS.

This is all made possible through charitable contributions.

"Our June telethon made $5.7 million dollars and the ministers came together and made the allocation decisions and so now is the time we get to distribute that and we'll be giving out $248,000 today," said WHAS CEO/President Crusade for Children, Dawn Lee.

Crusade says the number of requests continues to grow from year to year, which made the selection process difficult when deciding which projects will be funded. But Crusade is thrilled with the organizations that were chosen and the new partnerships that were made.