WHAS Crusade for Children is this weekend

This weekend you'll see local firefighters stopping traffic, asking you to spare some change for special needs children.

WBKO's Chris Allen will be spending time with several of them, taking us live to their roadblocks.

The 66th annual WHAS Crusade for Children is a telethon started by WHSA-TV in Louisville back in 1954.

It has raised more than 180 million dollars.

Hundreds of thousands of that have come back to South Central Kentucky organizations.

Chris allen says, "The Crusade is far reaching. It goes all through Kentucky and Southern Indiana and WBKO is proud to be a part of that."

Chris will be in Campbellsville on Saturday and Leitchfield Sunday.

Local organizations that have benefitted from the crusade include the center for courageous kids and the renshaw early childhood development center, among numerous others.

