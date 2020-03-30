WKU offering internet access to general public

Western Kentucky University Information Technology Services has recently installed Wi-Fi hotspots in two of WKU’s largest parking lots.

The hotspots are located in the Park Street and Creason Street lots, which are now open for public use for the remainder of WKU’s spring 2020 semester.

Parking lot hotspots allow members of the community to connect to the Internet from the comfort and safety of a vehicle.

Users are advised to stay inside vehicles and keep a safe distance from others.

“Internet access can be a challenge as schools and colleges have moved away from face-to-face classes and into online environments,” Greg Hackbarth, WKU’s Assistant Vice President for Information Technology Services, said. “By making the Internet available in these large parking lots, we hope members of the community can take advantage of the access while still practicing safe social distancing.”

Members of the public are welcome to join the WKU-GUEST wireless network.

Once joined, simply open a web browser, browse to any site, and you will be presented with a splash page containing information about the network and WKU’s Acceptable Use policy.

Guests must agree to the Acceptable Use policy in order to join the network.

Members of the WKU community are encouraged to use the WKU-SECURE network, and the WKU-WIRELESS network is also available in these locations.