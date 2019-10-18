WKU 2019 Homecoming Parade

This year's WKU Homecoming theme is Decades of Spirit.

From the 1950's to the early 2000's there have been several themes over the past few years.

This year's theme wrapped up the Big Red spirit and floats from the Homecoming parade celebrated the years past. From floats looking like a classic 1950's diner, to a giant W to represent Western pride.

Streets were lined to watch the parade and those kids were excited to get some candy.

Finishing up the parade and climbing to the top of Cherry Hall for Big Red's Roar, which is normally downtown. Students were able to get excited about the upcoming game on Saturday.

Homecoming festivities will continue into the weekend, including the football game at 3 Saturday afternoon.