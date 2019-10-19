WKU 2019 Homecoming Tailgate

WKU has been celebrating Homecoming on the hill since 1927. This year the theme was 'Decades of Spirit', paying tribute to the unique Western spirit and love for the hill.

"I think it is probably one of the best themes that we've had in recent years because everybody can embrace at least something out of their homecoming experience. It's kind of interesting to see students in years past, what they wore, the kinds of things they did for fun," said Debbie Thomas, Alumni Board Member.

Fans from all age ranges attended the tailgate prior to the big game.

The Homecoming game gives alumni a chance to reunite and connect with old friends.

"It's just that networking and all those friendships you develop and I still get together with friends I lived in the same dorm with, we don't miss a year that we don't get together," said Debbie Simpson-Fillman, Alumnae.

Homecoming events don't just end after the game on Saturday, there are a few events still to come on Sunday.