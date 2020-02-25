WKU forensics team sweeps KFA state tournament

The Western Kentucky University Forensics Team dominated at the 2020 Kentucky Forensic Association State Tournament on Saturday at University of Pikeville.

Out of thirteen speech categories, WKU students won eight state titles.

Junior Rickey Williams was recognized as the tournament's top competitor across multiple events.

Five of the six students recognized for excellence were from WKU.

The Hilltoppers also swept debate events including the state's largest: International Public Debate.

Nine WKU students won speaker awards in debate, including senior Anthony Survance who was named the top speaker in NPDA Debate.

WKU won first place in Large School Sweepstakes in Individual Events and Debate and ultimately was crowned the Kentucky Forensics Association Grand Champion for the 28th consecutive year.

The journey is far from over for the Hilltoppers, they'll host the fourth annual Black Excellence Exposition and next weekend, the team will travel to compete in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.