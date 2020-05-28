WKU AD Todd Stewart believes fans will be in attendance during football games this fall

On Thursday, May 28, WKU Director of Athletics Todd Stewart held a press conference with members of the media to give an update of the department. During this Zoom conference call, he uttered a phrase that is bound to make Hilltopper nation smile.

"I do feel optimistic though, that not only will we play, but we will have fans in the stands."

Hearing these words from Stewart should give WKU fans a lot of hope that they will be able to see their favorite team in person this fall.

Todd went on to say, "I don't know to what extent (of fans allowed in the stands). I don't know if it will be exactly like it use to be, that may be a bit ambitious, but I do feel confident of having fans in the stands to some extent."

Of course, Todd does not have the final word. There are several channels that must sign off on this before it becomes official. This includes WKU president Timothy Caboni, leaders of Conference USA, and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. But the confidence of the WKU athletics leader means things are headed in the right direction.

The Hilltoppers are scheduled to kick off their 2020 season on September 5, at home against Chattanooga.