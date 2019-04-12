WKU Acting Provost speaks out after bringing back the Dean of Potter College of Arts & Letters

Acting Provost Cheryl Stevens speaks out after bringing back the Dean of Potter College of Arts & Letters.

After resigning under the leadership of former Provost, Terry Ballman, Dr. Larry Snyder is back on the team.

Acting Provost Stevens says Dr. Synder will come back until the end of his term on June 30, 2021.

"I have to build a team. As a new provost, I looked around, I have current today essentially 3 interims, and 2 brand new Deans. And that is just not how I can function. I have to have some kind of experience," said Provost Stevens.

Initially, WKU faculty reacted to Dr. Synder's resignation by holding a special called University Senate meeting last week. There, they ended in a vote of no confidence in Ballman’s leadership as provost.

Since then, Acting Provost Cheryl Stevens has taken over.