WKU Annual Fan Fest welcomes Hilltopper Nation to Diddle Arena

WKU fans gathered in E.A Diddle Arena Saturday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. for the annual Fan Fest.

First-year Head Football Coach Tyson Helton and his team, as well as Lady Topper soccer and volleyball welcomed Hilltopper Nation with meet-and-greets along with autograph signings on the new 2019 WKU posters.

The family-friendly event included face painting, inflatables, signed 2019 season posters, and ended with a WKU volleyball scrimmage.

"My favorite part of fan fest was that we got to get our autographs and we got to see our cousin play volleyball," M.J., a nine-year-old who attended the event.

The WKU volleyball team begins their season August 30 against Loyola in Toledo, Ohio.

Hilltoppers Football kicks off their season at home against the Central Arkansas Bears.

The women's soccer team's first game is in just four days against Murray State, August 14 at 6:00 p.m.