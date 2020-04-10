WKU Athletics is going to re-air classics in WKU Radio Rewind starting Saturday

WKU Athletics will take a stroll down memory lane over the next eight weeks with the WKU Radio Rewind, presented by Meijer.

Over the next eight weeks, the radio calls of classic victories from recent memory representing Hilltopper Football, Hilltopper Basketball and Lady Topper Basketball will air at 7 p.m. CT Saturday.

The games will air on 102.7 ESPN in Bowling Green and 104.7 The Score in Glasgow.

They will also be available on-demand to stream after the broadcast on the Hilltopper Sports Podcast Network.

Each classic game will feature introduction and commentary from the “Voice of the Hilltoppers,” Randy Lee.

WKU Radio Rewind, presented by Meijer, will begin this Saturday at 7 p.m. with a replay of Hilltopper Basketball’s victory at Oklahoma State in the 2018 NIT quarterfinals.

Find the full schedule below:

*All broadcasts begin at 7 p.m. CT

• Saturday, April 11 – Men’s Basketball vs. Oklahoma State (2018 NIT Quarterfinals)

• Saturday, April 18 – Football vs. Marshall (2014)

• Saturday, April 25 – Women’s Basketball vs. UAB (2018 C-USA Championship)

• Saturday, May 2 – Men’s Basketball vs. Arkansas (2019)

• Saturday, May 9 – Football vs. Louisiana Tech (2016 C-USA Championship)

• Saturday, May 16 – Football vs. Kentucky (2012)

• Saturday, May 23 – Men’s Basketball vs. #15 Wisconsin (2018)

• Saturday, May 30 – Football vs. South Florida (2015 Miami Beach Bowl)

For on-demand listening, the Hilltopper Sports Podcast Network can be accessed anytime at wkusports.com/podcasts.

It’s also available on all major streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, and Stitcher.

