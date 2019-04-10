WKU Basketball's Banton, Horton To Transfer

WKU Basketball players Dalano Banton and Matthew Horton are leaving the Hilltoppers program with the plan to transfer.

A spokesman for WKU basketball confirmed their respective decisions Wednesday afternoon.

Banton, a 6'8" guard, played in 31 games during his freshman season at WKU, starting in 12 of them. Banton played an instrumental role in the Hilltoppers upset of nationally-ranked Wisconson December 29, nearly posting a triple-double with eight points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Banton averaged 3.4 points per game during the 2018-2019 season.

Horton, a 6'11" forward, played in 10 games during the 2018-2019 season, averaging 1.1 points per game.

