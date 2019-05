WKU Basketball reserve forward Moustapha Diagne intends to transfer after graduating from WKU at the end of the summer.

The Hilltoppers' 6'9" forward played in just 13 games during the 2018-2019 season but was a highly-respected and deeply-admired student-athlete with the Hilltoppers basketball program and the entire WKU Athletics Department.

Diagne played in 33 games during his two seasons at WKU.