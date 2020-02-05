WKU Black History Month Gospel Celebration

Wednesday evening WKU students and members of the Bowling Green community gathered together to celebrate Black History month with a gospel celebration at Van Meter hall.

The even featured a keynote celebration featuring Grammy award winning artist Le'Andria Johnson.

Students and student event organizers say they hoped this event would extend and invite people outside of WKU's campus.

"It's the fact that the whole community came, cause Bowling Green is very small and people have traveled down to here so it's a big thing for us honestly," said Scholar ISEC at WKU, Branae Ervin.

"I just want everyone to come out and have a good time, also this doesn't stop here keep bringing the word of worship, from WKU's campus to Bowling Green Kentucky," said Demetpius Steele with WKU's Campus Activity Board.

"Being a minority student on a predominately white campus, this means a lot to me because this is our month and we will be celebrating all month. I'm so happy that the entire community, all the students faculty and staff came out to worship with us," said WKU Acitvity Board President, Jenise Ware.

The event was made possibly by WKU's Intercultural Student Engagement Center.