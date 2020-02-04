WKU Coming Home King nominees visit elementary students

Several young men nominated for WKU's Coming Home King spent lunch Tuesday afternoon with students at Rich Pond Elementary School.

Organizers told 13 News this is a chance for the students to have positive interaction with college-age young adults.

They say these young men are role models not only in their organizations on campus, but for the elementary students as well.

"It's really important for them to kind of get the sense that these are people that are closer to my age than maybe my teachers are that have set a goal and a plan and are following through with their education," said Katie Prewitt, Family Resource Coordinator for Rich Pond Elementary School.

To be nominated for Coming Home King the students had to be a member of a registered student organization and be in good academic standing with the university.

There are several activities happening this week for those who are nominated.

"Tomorrow our Coming Home Kings are scheduled for their interviews, so each of them will go through an interview process, and then Thursday and Friday they don't have any appearances or anything that they need to do," said Mindy Johnson, Assistant Director of Student Activities. "We will gather together again on Saturday afternoon for a banquet."

This is the second year organizers have brought those nominated to the school.

The Coming Home King will be crowned during halftime of the WKU basketball game on Saturday.

