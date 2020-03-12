WKU Commons at Helm Library taking shape at the top of the hill

There’s nothing common about the WKU Commons.

“There’s not another university in the state of Kentucky that has a space like this.”

WKU’s Board of Regents recently got to see the transformation for themselves.

“I think it’s always exciting to go in a building that’s under construction and you really see how invasive the construction is.”

Project Manager Kerra Ogden says the unique design features a very open concept.

“We’re taking portions out of the ceiling to open up the building. You know you’ll be able to stand on the first floor and look up to the third floor.”

“Between the first and second floor will be where all the foot traffic is coming in.”

One of the Regents getting a tour is Student Government Association President Will Harris. He brought a student perspective to the Commons Committee.

“Number one I’m a student at heart, one of the main things students care about are the food options so working with students on the food options that will be implemented inside the Commons. “

Freshman Catherine McAninch also got a peek inside. She’s focusing on the project for one of her architecture classes.

“I think it’s just so amazing to have that traditional style of architecture that you associate with university education mixed with this new modern aesthetic.”

A modern approach combining study space with social space in one of WKU’s most historic buildings.

“On the lower floor it’s a very social space. We’ve got four dining venues. As you go up in the building it gets more intellectual.”

“This is gonna be a place you go to the top of the hill, grab something to eat, hang out with friends, study, whatever it is you need to do, this is gonna be the environment for you to do it.”

WKU Commons at Helm Library is scheduled to open to students in the fall of 2021. Learn more at wku dot edu slash commons.