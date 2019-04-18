WKU Department of Public Health hosts first ever Refugee Health Summit

The Bowling Green Refugee Health Summit was the first of it's kind in Bowling Green and served as a community outreach effort to promote refugee health and associated refugee health concerns.

"I am excited, I am happy to discover that there are so many persons in our area who are working in refugee health services and to be able to bring them together so that we can work collaboratively to address the needs of refugees here in Bowling Green," said Dr. Michelle Reece, WKU Assistant Professor of Public Health.

Bowling Green is the third largest metropolitan area in the state and is among the leaders in refugee resettlement and home to 63,600 residents.

"So we, as a part of a research study providing needs of refugee health, we decided that the ethical thing to do is to go back to the community, share some of our research findings. If there were problems that were identified then we should be able to come and talk about solutions and try to build a coalition of persons to help address some of those problems in our community, but this was really a team effort," said Reece.

The Summit brought together healthcare and healthcare providers, community health workers, resettlement case managers, health educators, researchers, students, public health officials, community members, and of course refugees.

The summit was held in partnership with the International Center of Kentucky, the local refugee settlement agency in Bowling Green with a site office in Owensboro, Ky.

The International Center of Kentucky reports that since it's founding in 1981, their team has assisted in the resettlement of more than 10,000 refugees, immigrants, and victims of human trafficking.

Currently, Bowling Green is third in the state for the number of refugees resettled.

Many refugees arrive after having either experienced severe trauma, famine, torture, political strife, civil war, trafficking,etc.

"We have generated enough interest to be able to do this again," Reece said.

The free summit was open to the public from 8:00 m - 4:30 pm.