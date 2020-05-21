WKU Engineering – ASCE Award

WKU’s student chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers, or ASCE, is getting worldwide recognition.

Amy Bingham has more on the Robert Ridgeway student chapter award in this week’s View from the Hill.

“For decades you’ve likely heard of WKU’s successful concrete canoe team. The COVID19 Pandemic struck just weeks before WKU was set to host this year’s regional competition. It was a huge bummer but some exciting news last week had the semester ending on a high note.

“Oh my gosh, oh my gosh. As soon as I read it, I couldn’t believe it. I really got so excited.”

“The Ridgeway award is THE most prestigious award that a student chapter can win.”

After placing in the top five last year, WKU’s ASCE Student chapter went as high as it could go.”

“They had the goal of getting number one and they pulled it off. They set their mind to it and did it.”

WKU was just weeks away from hosting the regional concrete canoe competition and defending their title.

“It was difficult for the students. They had to put so much work into it. Hosting the competition and the competition itself. All the projects came to a screeching halt. That was the most painful part.”

But being named the top student chapter in the world helped soften the blow.

“It’s been a good past couple of days. I finally graduated, then the award with ASCE and everything and I’m gonna start work soon so it’s been good so far.”

“It’s really bragging rights but more importantly it’s about what we do. Trying to develop them and make them into young professionals before they get out into the real world is our objection.”

“WKU will get another chance to host the competition. The Ohio Valley Student Conference is scheduled to be held in Bowling Green in 2022.