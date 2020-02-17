WKU English Department honors nine winners in essay contest

The Western Kentucky University English Department honored nine winners for its Third Annual Essay Contest at a reception on Saturday.

In the Literature Essay Contest, Allie Byrn of Allen County-Scottsville High School won first place; Leah Tabor of Bowling Green High School won second place; and Danica Hak of Bowling Green High School won third place.

In the Creative Writing Contest, Erna Redzepagic of Warren Central High School won first place; Nora Perez of Stewart County High School won second place; and Justin Goins of McCracken County High School won third place.

In the Composition Essay Contest, Dahlia Siano of Barren County High School won first place; Peter Thiessen of Station Camp High School won second place; and Lucille Butler of Barren County High School won third place.

All high school English teachers who sponsored their students were honored as well: Ryan Bailey of Logan County High School; Natalie Croney of Warren East High School; Rosemarie Grice of Barren County High School; Scott Gural of Bowling Green High School; Nann Harwood of Warren Central High School; Stephanie Jones of Sumner County High School; Lisa Luton of Stewart County High School; Leanne Pierce of Edmonson County High School; Tyler Roberts and Jennifer Shidal of McCracken County High School; and Lisa Williams of Allen County-Scottsville High School.

"High school teachers are doing outstanding work in our region, and we wanted to honor them and the excellent writing that their students are producing," said Dr. Alison Langdon, Interim Department Head. "We were pleased to have such significant growth in the number of entries this year and look for more growth as word continues to get out next year."

The first-place winners received $200 in cash and a $500 scholarship to major or minor in English at WKU; second-place winners received $100 in cash and a $300 scholarship to major or minor in English at WKU; and third-place winners received $50 in cash and a $200 scholarship to major or minor in English at WKU. Winners also earned $50 each for their school's English programs. The essays were evaluated by members of the WKU English Department.

Other finalists recognized were: Katherine Foster, Olivia Harwood, and Molly Jones from Allen County-Scottsville High School; Lindsey Cloyd, Emma Martin, and Katie Williams from Barren County High School; Campbell Garvin, Ruthie Kesri, Alice Lee, Evan Spader, Grace Weedy, and John Woodring from Bowling Green High School; Jordon Moberly from Logan County High School; and Tara Hardin from Warren Central High School.

Nearly 70 students entered the contest. The English Department was excited to see a large increase in participation in the contest's third year.

