WKU Faculty and Students Adjusting to Online Classes

Earlier this week, WKU faculty and students returned back to school by conducting online classes.

Students and professors will no longer be conducting in-person face to face classes for the remainder of the 2019-2020 semester.

The announcement was made last week by president Dr. Timothy Caboni. Although most classes are now utilizing zoom, School of Media Professor Gordon D. "MAC" Mckerral expressed his thoughts on the transition to online.

"In the school of media when we talk about some of the challenges we face like Photography classes, and writing and editing classes, and broadcasting classes that require video, those people all over the place, it really is a challenge," said Gordon.

13 News and WKU senior Mark Webster Jr. also explained how previous experiences taking online courses really help the transition for the remainder of the semester.

"Honestly the transition hasn't been too much of a hassle. Given the fact, I have had previous experience with blackboard. Those might get a little difficult over the next month and a half so we will see how it goes," said, Mark.