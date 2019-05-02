WKU Film Festival this weekend includes first student film in Kentucky to use SAG actors

It’s been a busy semester of film making for some WKU students who will premiere their finished products this weekend.

A horror film called “The Farmer” is among those that will be screened Saturday night at the WKU Film Festival. It’s the first student film in Kentucky to use actors from the Screen Actors Guild.

Lights, camera, action.

“In this class I was really able to find my voice, find my style.”

Senior Rob Franssen wrote and directed “The Farmer”.

“A hopeless farmer falls back on a dark ritual to speak to his deceased wife.”

He even applied for and received a FUSE grant to help finance it.

“After I got the FUSE grant I realized now that I have the extra money I might as well go the extra mile and hire professional actors.”

“The Farmer” is the first student film in Kentucky to use SAG actors. Fellow classmates from the Film 482 class rounded out the crew.

“Basically I was in charge of locations, scouting, casting, of course Robbie and I worked collaboratively and he would tell me what he wanted and I would do my best to find locations most suitable.”

Shooting took place over two weekends in Scottsville back in February. Since then, the focus has been on editing.

“I’ll screen whatever cut I have for the whole class and our professors and they will give me feedback and reactions to things.”

A ten minute film that provided tons of experience, education and even friendships for those who were a part of it.

“It’s clearly something that has all impacted us so much deeper than coming out of college with a thesis film, lucky to have had this opportunity.”

“I think it’s a really good film. It’s really well made.”

The Farmer movie will premiere Saturday night at 7 along with the other student thesis films at the Jody Richards Hall auditorium.