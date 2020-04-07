WKU Football alum Ta'Corian Darden speaks on his Pro Day and his football journey

Ta'Corian "Coco" Darden is someone who has seen the highs and the lows of the WKU Football program.

This past season he helped lead the Hilltoppers to 9 wins and a First Responder Bowl victory. In that bowl win, Darden came up with play after play to help seal the victory.

Now, Coco is looking to become a professional football player. He spoke with 13 Sports Jeff Lightsy on how he went from walk-on to captain of a bowl winning team and his self organized Pro Day that saw him run a 4.34 40-yard dash.