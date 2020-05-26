WKU Football commit Chance McDonald is excited about his future on the Hill

Chance McDonald became the first commit for the WKU Hilltoppers 2021 class earlier this month.

The 6'2 quarterback from the state of Washington will join coach Tyson Helton and Brian Ellis offense and look to become the next great signal-caller on the hill.

"You know I just love the certain tradition and culture WKU surrounds themselves in. And I know the kind of players that they have and I wanted to be apart of that and what they do," said McDonald.

McDonald is the second player in as many years to come to the hill from the state of Washington. Chance says that being 2,400 miles away from home won't be an issue because a piece of home will be coming with him.

"I don't think it will be that tough of a transition for me just because my parents will be moving with me to western Kentucky and they will find them a little place to stay. They don't want to stay here either so they just decided you know were going to pick it up and come with you so we can be there for your journey so you don't feel too homesick we will be right down the road."

Chance is extremely excited about his future on the hill and believes his skill set will translate perfectly to what WKU does best on offense.

"You know what I bring to the table is just fast-paced football. I don't ever take my foot off the gas. I'm always down the throat and don't ever stop. I'm a great pocket passer but can make plays on my feet if I need to and escape pressure. I can make plays when they are needed. I think that's what WKU fans can expect when I get there."

The McDonald family has not gotten a chance to visit their new home of Bowling Green, Kentucky but will make a trip here once recruiting visits are allowed.

