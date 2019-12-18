WKU Football signs 15 players during early signing period

Today was a successful day for the WKU Football program as they signed 15 players to their 2020 recruiting class. Nine of the players are coming from high school while there will be six junior college players in this class.

There where eight players on offense and seven on defense. According to football head coach Tyson Helton, the team has about ten scholarships left for the 2020 class, and are looking to add two more guys in January to join the team before spring ball. Speaking of spring ball according to WKU Athletics nine of the players signed today will be early enrollees, and will join the team for the spring semester and participate in spring practice.

10 different home states are represented, with five Georgians, two Kentuckians and one from eight other states.

Eight are offensive players and seven are defensive players.

Nine different position groups are represented, including three offensive linemen.

Here is the list of players signed today:

Mark Goode, Offensive Lineman, LaRue County High School

Wesley Horton, Offensive Lineman, North Atlanta High School

David Ndukwe, Defensive Tackle, Arabia Mountain High School

Craig Burt, Jr., Wide Receiver, Hutchinson Community College

Talique Allen, Safety, Peach County High School

Colt Jackson, Offensive Lineman, South Warren High School

Noah Whittington, Running Back, Peach County High School

Mitchell Tinsley, Wide Receiver, Hutchinson Community College

Travis Collier, Cornerback, Douglas County High School

Nicholas Days, Linebacker, Independence Community College

Dezmion Roberson, Linebacker, Elba High School

John Blunt, Jr., Cornerback, Cisco Community College

Darius Shipp, Defensive Tackle, Northeast Mississippi Community College

Spencer Owens, Tight End, Fullerton College

Grady Robison, Quarterback, Eastlake High School

Helton also mentioned that he planned to add more players in February via the transfer portal or high school/junior college signees.