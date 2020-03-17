WKU Glasgow campus to follow WKU main campus plan for online classes

WKU has extended Spring Break through this Friday and will begin alternative course delivery March 23-April 5.

This is a unique situation, but WKU in Glasgow faculty and staff will continue to serve students with instruction, support, and resources to help them continue their spring 2020 coursework and prepare for the upcoming fall semester.

They will follow WKU’s plan to utilize alternative delivery methods beginning Monday, March 23. This will allow students to continue courses from home.

Classes are tentatively scheduled to return to normal on Monday, April 6.

Their offices are open during their regular hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Academic advisors are available each day and can advise students in-person, by phone, by email, or by zoom. To schedule, advising appointment students can call campus or visit the WKU in Glasgow Academic Advising website.

Summer 2020 registration is going on now for graduates and seniors. Juniors can register for summer classes starting Tuesday, March 17.

Fall 2020 registration has been pushed back and will now start Monday, April 6.

WKU Glasgow Learning Commons and Testing Center will be available, offering computers/printers, study space, and testing. Hours from Monday, March 16–Friday, March 20 will be 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Beginning Monday, March 23, hours will be Monday-Thursday 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. and Friday 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

The START Center will have alternative hours for the rest of March. Hours will be Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

START Center staff will be available to assist students in-person (Room 160), by email (startcenter@wku.edu), by phone (270-861-6916), or Zoom meeting.