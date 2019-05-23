WKU Golfer Sargent Tees Off At NCAA Championships Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WBKO) --- WKU Senior Billy Tom Sargent to be the first WKU Men's Golfer to compete at NCAA Championships, which take place May 24-May 29 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

 
