WKU Head Volleyball Coach invigorated for 2019 season after suffering heart attack in 2018

The first week of the 2018 year, WKU Head Volleyball Coach Travis Hudson suffered a heart attack.

After recovering, he is now returning for his 25th season.

In his 24 seasons on the hill, Hudson has etched his name in the record books as he has led the lady topper volleyball program to a 610-213 record in that span.

Hudson says he is invigorated for this upcoming season.

"It's been a journey, you know. It is not something you bounce back from super quick and you know, you're trying to regulate all your medications and do all those kinds of things and I finally feel like I'm in a place where I wake up every day and have the energy that I need to do this job at a high level and so I'm excited. I'm excited to get started in year 25 and I look forward to watching this young group grow into something pretty special," said Hudson.

The team plays Kentucky in an exhibition match Wednesday, August 21st at 5:00 p.m in Lexington.