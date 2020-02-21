WKU Men's and Women's Golf Teams dedicate new golf facility to Phillip Hatchett

WKU Men's and Women's golf teams dedicated the new indoor golf facility to former Coach Phillip Hatchett Friday.

Phillip Hatchett was a standout on the WKU's men's golf team from 1980-82 and went on to coach the squad from 2010-2018. Hatchett passed away in a bicycling accident in June 2018.

An indoor golf facility was a consistent portion of Hatchett's dream for the golf programs throughout his time as the head coach.

"He had already begun fundraising so we were continuing every year to add onto it, continuing to fundraise trying to find a home, trying to find a location, trying to get the funds approved," said Adam Gary, Head Women's Golf Coach. "To have a home that none of this would've been possible without all the support from the donors and from Todd Stewart and obviously with the campus rec. So this is a game-changer for our program."

The new facility now allows both teams to play no matter the weather or time of day.

"This facility is really special because this is our home we have never had one before," said Chan Metts, Head Men's Golf Coach. "This is a place that we don't have to share with any other teams, it is a place we can come 365 days a year and get some quality work in. Our guys and girls take a lot of pride in having a place that is truly our own."

This facility can now also be used as a recruiting tool for WKU. The new facility includes a Puttview System which only 12 schools in the country have.