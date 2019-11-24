WKU Notches Fourth-Straight Win, Defeating Little Rock 77-58

Raneem Elgedawy recorded her third double-double of the season with 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead the WKU women’s basketball team to its fourth straight win. The Lady Toppers are off to a 4-1 start to the season, the best through five games since the 2013-14 season.

“When we came into the season, we knew it was going to be a tough schedule,” said senior guard Whitney Creech. “We didn’t know what our record would be at this point, but we’re just really proud of how much our team has grown since that Kentucky Wesleyan (exhibition) game to now. I think we’re coming together on offense and we take pride on defense.”

The Lady Toppers have seemingly bought into the theory of defense leads to offense. So far this season, WKU has held three opponents to 60 points or less, going 3-0 in those games. To add on that, the Lady Toppers are 37-0 over the last four seasons when holding opponents to below 60.

In WKU’s four wins, the Lady Toppers are holding opponents to an average of 56 points while scoring an average of 80.5 themselves.

“I’m real happy where we are in our learning process,” said head coach Greg Collins. “You saw tonight that Fatou (Pouye) and Myriah (Haywood) are both playing better. They’re learning. That’s what you want to do. You want to keep your team growing and improving as the season goes on.”

WKU jumped out to an early lead, going ahead by as much as seven in the first quarter. That lead dwindled in the second quarter and Little Rock was able to come back and claim a lead, but the Lady Toppers outscored the Trojans 8-2 in the final two minutes of the half to take a two-point lead into the break.

With just under five minutes left in the third quarter, Sherry Porter knocked a 3-pointer that would start a 13-2 scoring run for the Lady Toppers that put them ahead by 11 going into the final quarter. WKU outscored Little Rock 23-15 in the fourth.

Elgedawy’s 22 points were a season high for the junior. She made 9-of-11 of her shots from the field, including 2-of-2 from beyond the arc.

Creech reached double figures for the sixth straight game with 17 points along with five rebounds, four steals and three assists. Fatou Pouye scored a career high 13 points and pulled down seven rebounds.

WKU will hit the road for the St. Mary’s Thanksgiving Tournament next week. The Lady Toppers take on Tulsa on Friday, November 29 and then face the host team St. Mary’s on Saturday, November 30. WKU will be back in E.A. Diddle Arena on December 4 when the Lady Toppers host Oklahoma.

Season tickets and single-game tickets for Lady Topper basketball games are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased online (here) or by calling 1-800-5-BIGRED. Tickets can also be purchased in-person at the WKU Ticket Office located in E.A. Diddle Arena.