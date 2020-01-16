WKU PBS awarded grant for their Student Employment Fellowship Program

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting awarded over 900,000 dollars to four locally owned and operated media stations to develop new educational media for youth.

Western Kentucky University's Public Broadcasting was awarded $246,863 for their program.

WKU, in partnership with the Western Kentucky University Suzanne Vitale Clinical Education Complex, established the David Brinkley Student Employment Fellowship Program for WKU students with an autism spectrum disorder.

The fellowship provides training and supports the advancement of WKU students with ASD.

It also allows WKU Public Broadcasting with an opportunity to learn from the students' neuro-diverse perspectives on how to generate content for and by students with ASD.

WKU PBS will evaluate ASD inclusion efforts and determine the best practices for integrating ASD employees into the station's local workforce.