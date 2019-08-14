WKU Police Department hosts "Coffee with a Cop"

The Western Kentucky University Police Department is working with Starbucks to host a meet-and-greet event at the coffee shop's Campbell Lane location.

The event will be the morning of August 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Among officials appearing are Chief Mitch Walker, Captain John Bailey, Officer Melissa Bailey, and Public Information Officer Tim Gray.

The event takes place at the Starbucks on Campbell Lane, next to Cookout.

A flyer for the event promises the event is not supposed to be about agendas or speeches, but instead offers a way for the community to connect with law enforcement officers and share concerns.