Officer serving with WKU Police, Morgantown City Police passes away

After 24 years in law enforcement in South Central Kentucky, Morgantown City Police and former longtime WKU Police Officer Brian Ward has passed away.

Morgantown City Police Chief Giles Taylor said in a statement that although he "only had the honor of working with Brian for a short time, I knew him to be a kind, thoughtful man who was well regarded in our community."

Officer Ward had started his career with the WKU Police Department in 1989, staying with them until his retirement in 2009.

In May of 2013, he came to work with the Morgantown City Police, staying with the department until he medically retired in 2017.

"Brian was known as a man who would actually sit down and listen, and he counseled many, many people over the years," Chief Taylor said. "Indeed Brian will live on in the memory of all those he touched in his life, and long career."

