WKU PD looking for suspect who stole credit cards from library

WKU Police are asking the public for help in identifying someone who they say stole a victim's debit and credit cards from the university's Cravens Library.

Police say the suspect made a purchase at the Morgantown Road Walmart with the stolen debit card.

They say the woman then tried to use the stolen credit cards at the Campbell Lane Kroger.

Authorities say the subject was seen driving a silver GMC Acadia.

Please contact WKU Police at 270-745-2677 if you know who this is.