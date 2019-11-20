WKU Police: Car stolen from parking structure, released footage of suspects

WKU Police are asking for the public's help in figuring out who stole a car from one of the university's parking structures.

WKU Police are looking for four male suspects in connection to a stolen car. (SOURCE: WKU Police Facebook Page)

Surveillance cam footage posted by the department on their Facebook page apparently shows four males rushing into Parking Structure 3, followed by a car driving out of the structure.

Police say the stolen car, a blue 2009 Honda CRV, has a Kentucky Veterans tag 2527BR.

If you have any information on the theft, call 270-745-COPS(2677) or Crime Stoppers at 270-781-CLUE.