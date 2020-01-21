WKU Police Science professor reacts to Senate Impeachment Trial

"We believe that once you hear those initial presentations, the only conclusion will be that the president has done absolutely nothing wrong," says White House Counsel, Pat Cipollone.

Tuesday was day one of the historic impeachment trial against President Trump, now taking place in the senate. WKU Professor Dr. Saundra Ardrey weighed in on how she thinks the senate trial will fair.

"One of the reasons that we have the constitution, one of the reasons that the founding fathers put something in called the checks and balances, was to make sure that neither branch, none of the branches, the three branches became too powerful. And each branch is allowed to check each other. And so that is what Congress is doing, simply checking presidential power, executive power so that it does not become overly powerful. And we always know that nobody, even the president is above the law," said Dr. Ardrey

"And so if there is an indication that you're breaking the law, it's up to the other branch, any of the other branches then to hold you accountable and that's what this impeachment trial is all about," said Dr. Ardrey. "But we all know that there is politicking going on and politicking even more so now that there is a presidential election. We've got the Democrats versus Republicans and so we would hope that the elected officials realize that this is a constitutional issue and that we're establishing a precedent that no president, no man, nobody is above the law."

"So we hope that there is some type of judicial process, some type of fairness. So we'll just have to see how it plays out and hopefully, we can get back to the business of governing for the people and getting them the resources that they need," said Dr. Ardrey.

Opening arguments will begin Wednesday at 12 pm central time with each side given 24 hours to present their case over a three-day period.

Only three U.S. Presidents have been formally impeached by congress, Andrew johnson, Bill Clinton and now President Donald Trump.

So far no U.S. President has ever been removed from office through impeachment.