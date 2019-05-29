WKU Police; Truck wanted for leaving the scene of a crash

The WKU Police Department is looking for a vehicle wanted for leaving the scene of a crash.

Police say Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. a maroon truck was seen on security cameras leaving the scene of a crash at Old Morgantown Road and University Boulevard.

Officials say the crash caused severe damage.

WKU Police said the truck was last seen turning onto Morgantown Road from Russellville Road.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the WKU Police Department at (270) 745-2677.