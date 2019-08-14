WKU Police enjoying beverages, conversations with community during Coffee with a Cop

If you visited the Bowling Green Starbucks on Campbell Lane Wednesday morning, you may have noticed a heavy police presence.

It was all for the love of community and coffee.

WKU Police are partnering with the store to host Coffee with a Cop, something they're planning on making a monthly occurrence -- and eventually at other restaurants around the community as well.

"This just kind of gives us an opportunity in a relaxed environment. We're in their environment; they're not having to come to us," said Tim Gray, WKU PD Public Information Officer. "For just folks to engage in dialogue -- let us know what's going on in their community, any issues that they may be seeing that we're not seeing because we can't be everywhere unfortunately, but what we can do, is just be human. And to just talk to people. And just get an opportunity to get to know them and for them to get to know us."

Gray said this is an opportunity for police to connect with others and demystify any negative stereotypes against the police, and also show how they're part of the surrounding area, not only the university.